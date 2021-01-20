The latest January transfer news and rumours – 20 January 2021
- England international Danny Ings wants to return to a Champions League club this summer and is holding off on a new deal at Southampton to make sure he has the best possible chance should the opportunity present itself.
- Arsene Wenger has said “genius” Mesut Ozil will thrive in a “warm environment” once he completes his move from Arsenal to Fenerbahce.
- National League clubs will discuss ending their season during crisis talks on Wednesday over Government funding now coming in the form of loans instead of grants.
- Premier League chiefs hope to end the uncertainty over Covid-19 postponement rules by getting two new protocols agreed by clubs on Wednesday.
- Tottenham are pushing ahead to make a summer move for Southampton star striker Danny Ings, according to reports.
- Diego Simeone is set to commit his future to Atletico Madrid until 2024, according to reports.
- Cardiff winger Josh Murphy is at the centre of a three-way transfer battle from Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby.
- Queens Park Rangers have launched an audacious attempt to have their Financial Fair Play penalty reduced by writing a heartfelt letter to other Championship sides, claiming the £42m punishment dished out in 2018 is too harsh.
- Derby County’s hierarchy are making contingency plans for the collapse of the proposed takeover by the Derventio Holdings Group.
- Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted that he has serious reservations about the project of creating a European Super League and would ‘decline’ the club’s invitation to join one.
- Amad Diallo could break into Manchester United’s first-team squad as early as next month, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.
- Pep Guardiola has hinted this could be Sergio Aguero’s final season at Manchester City as he looks to a future without the Argentine star.
- Arsene Wenger believes Mesut Ozil’s hunger to play football again must be “enormous” for him to force through a transfer to Fenerbahce this month.
- Manchester United are reportedly serious about signing Argentina international Facundo Medina from RC Lens this winter.
- UEFA chiefs are pushing ahead with plans to hold the climax of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium after being reassured by the scale of the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.
- The Premier League will reiterate the need to follow the ban on hugging during goal celebrations when the clubs meet on Wednesday for their next shareholders’ meeting.
- Referees in the Premier League and FA Cup will be told to report any managers they suspect of misusing new concussion substitute rules.
- Wayne Rooney says he will stay on as the manager of Derby County even if the planned takeover of the club does not happen.
- West Ham have been told it will cost them at least £35m to prise Youssef En-Nesyri out of Sevilla this month.