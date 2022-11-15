Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 16 November 2022

The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 16 November 2022

The Kelly & Wrighty Show
Arsenal legend Ian Wright is joined by Kelly Cates and a host of Premier League personalities as they take a more in-depth look at the headlines that follow the football each weekend and explore issues and topics away from the pitch.

Previous Video
The Rise of Gareth Bale

The Rise of Gareth Bale – 16 November 2022

Next Video
Premier League players with MOST CAPS for their nation | World Cup

Premier League players with MOST CAPS for their nation | World Cup

Related videos

Top