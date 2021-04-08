Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Kelly and Wrighty Show – 9 April 2021
The Kelly and Wrighty Show – 9 April 2021
Big Match Preview: Tottenham v Manchester United

The Kelly and Wrighty Show
Arsenal legend Ian Wright is joined by Kelly Cates and a host of Premier League personalities to discuss the upcoming weekend of action.

Wolves travel to Craven Cottage as they face Fulham in the Premier League.

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 9 April 2021

Big Match Preview: Tottenham v Manchester United

