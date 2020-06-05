Home TV Show The John Dykes Show – 5 June 2020

The John Dykes Show – 5 June 2020

LaLiga will recommence with a bang next Thursday as Sevilla FC and Real Betis Balompié contest El Gran Derbi but what does football’s return mean for the game in Spain?

Spanish football broadcaster Alvaro Romeo joins us from London to discuss the latest news surrounding the restart and what has brought us to this point.

Plus we’ll take a look at the current situation at league leaders FC Barcelona on and off the pitch, and delve into the latest news from the Premier League.

LaLiga will recommence with a bang next Thursday as Sevilla FC and Real Betis Balompié contest El Gran Derbi but what does football's return mean for the game in Spain?Spanish football broadcaster Alvaro Romeo joins us from London to discuss the latest news surrounding the restart and what has brought us to this point. Plus we'll take a look at the current situation at league leaders FC Barcelona on and off the pitch, and delve into the latest news from the Premier League. Join the conversation!

Geplaatst door FOX SPORTS Asia op Vrijdag 5 juni 2020

Previous Video
Jamie-Vardy

Outstanding Tight-angle Premier League Goals

Next Video
Tottenham vs Liverpool | ESPN FC | 14th Sep 2018

Virgil van Dijk? Kalidou Koulibaly? Who are the best defenders in modern football? | ESPN FC

Related videos

Top