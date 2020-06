ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens are joined by Frank Leboeuf to discuss the art of defending in modern day football. Frank compares the styles of defending from 20 years ago to that of today, saying modern defences are often more adventurous with the ball. He also touches on his favourite modern defenders like Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and PSG’s Marquinhos.