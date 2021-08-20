The John Dykes Show – 25 August 2021
The John Dykes Show – 25 August 2021
The John Dykes Show: Season 05, Episode 9
Just how long is a football club’s transition supposed to take? I ask that because tonight we’re focusing on Arsenal FC – a club that seems to have been in a state of perpetual transition now for years. So, as players come and go without any improvement in league form, are we all still trusting the process? Or will the process soon bring the end of Mikel Arteta’s time in charge?