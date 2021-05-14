Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show -14 May 2021
April’s Premier League Manager of the Month

The John Dykes Show S04 Ep106 – ‘The Final Step”
When Leicester City again attempt to win a first FA Cup on Saturday, they won’t just be looking to put a jinx to bed and also to end a painful recent run of cup results against Chelsea. They’ll be looking to take a final step towards truly being recognised as one of the major powers in English football. While manager Brendan Rodgers and in-form striker Kelechi Iheanacho will want to take this chance to join the elite in their respective fields. Oh yes, for Leicester, this is more than just a final.

Chelsea’s Road To The Final

Chelsea’s Road To The Final | FA Cup 2020-21

Premier League Manager of the Month

April’s Premier League Manager of the Month

