The John Dykes Show – 13 July 2020

The John Dykes Show
Tonight, we react to the HUGE news that Manchester City will play in the UEFA Champions League next season after their UEFA ban was overturned. Plus, an error-riddled night in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur won the NorthLondon.derby and the race for the top four opened up with damaging losses for Chelsea Football Club, Leicester City Football Club. Mark Schwarzer and John Wilkinson are in the studio.

