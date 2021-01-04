Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes – 4 January 2021
The John Dykes – 4 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Gary Neville Podcast – 3 January 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
44 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

The John Dykes – 4 January 2021

The John Dykes Show Season 4 Episode 50 – Under Pressure
There’s pressure on leaders Liverpool in the title race as a group of Premier League clubs move onto their shoulder. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is also facing pressure but of a different kind, as he fears for his job following a poor run of results. Former Blues goalie Mark Schwarzer joins John Wilkinson as we discuss that plus a host of other talking points from England and Europe.

Previous Video
transfer show

Premier League transfer news – 4 January 2021

Next Video
gary-neville-podcast-the-gary-neville-podcast-football-pundit-neville_3286156

The Gary Neville Podcast – 3 January 2021

Related videos

Top