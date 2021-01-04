The John Dykes – 4 January 2021
The John Dykes Show Season 4 Episode 50 – Under Pressure
There’s pressure on leaders Liverpool in the title race as a group of Premier League clubs move onto their shoulder. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is also facing pressure but of a different kind, as he fears for his job following a poor run of results. Former Blues goalie Mark Schwarzer joins John Wilkinson as we discuss that plus a host of other talking points from England and Europe.