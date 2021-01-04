Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Gary Neville Podcast – 3 January 2021
The Gary Neville Podcast – 3 January 2021
A weekly review of the weekend’s football from Sky Sports’ expert and Manchester United legend Gary Neville. In this episode, Gary Neville reacts to Man City’s dazzling display against Chelsea & discusses Frank Lampard’s position as Chelsea manager.

