The Feud :Mourinho vs Pep – Channel 5 | 2 October 2020

The Feud :Mourinho vs Pep

A look at the rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, two of the most successful football managers of the modern era. The documentary explores how the relationship soured after beginning as a friendship at Barcelona, and explores how their differing styles of football and personalities clashed in some of Europe’s biggest club games. With contributions from the likes of Vincent Kompany, Gerard Pique and Eidur Gudjohnsen