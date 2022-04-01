The Boot Room Boys – BT Sports | 5 April 2022

The Boot Room Boys: BT Sport Film reveals the inside story behind Liverpool’s success
Astonishing archive footage and a reminder of Liverpool’s collectivist culture reveals how the revered Boot Room Boys brought a city back from the brink and ushered in an unprecedented era of dominance.
- Home
- Leagues
- Cup Games
UEFA Champions League – UCL
Europa League
Europa Conference League
FA Cup
EFL Cup
Copa del Rey
Coppa Italia
Coupe de la Ligue
DFB Pokal
UEFA Super Cup
Italian Super Cup
Scottish Cup
-
- Full Match Replay
- Highlights and TV Show
- icon Watch LaterAdded 02:00
-
- News and Interviews