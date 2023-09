What did we learn from the North London Derby? Have Newcastle kick started their season? And is the gap between the Premier League and the Championship growing?

Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss how the handball law has become so ludicrous.

00:00 – Intro

02:35 – Arsenal v Tottenham

12:08 – Chelsea v Aston Villa

16:26 – Man City’ v Nottm’ Forest

22:05 – Southend United

30:46 – Newcastle v Sheffield

35:00 – Bottom 3

38:23 – Handball Regulation

42:22 – Harry Kane Hat-trick