FIVE Man Utd improvements | Saka & Maddison Celebration Wars #NLD | Are Liverpool Back?

Improvements for Manchester United, Saka & Maddison’s celebration feud, Arsenal draw with Spurs at the Emirates! Are Man Utd treated differently with VAR? Declan Rice Injured? Newcastle score EIGHT! Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back for this week’s episode of Vibe with FIVE! Today, they discuss Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Burnley & Bruno Fernandes’ fantastic strike, Ste gives 5 improvements he would make to Man Utd currently, Are United treated differently with VAR? Arsenal draw with Spurs in the North London Derby, Son’s outstanding performance for Spurs, Should Arsenal’s penalty have stood? Declan Rice’s injury, Rodri sent off despite City winning again, Chelsea drop even more points at home to Villa, what is going on at Stamford Bridge? Liverpool’s current PL unbeaten run, Newcastle score EIGHT past Sheffield Utd! a round up of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures & results, their LiveScore 6 predictions for the upcoming round of PL games and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
0:00; – LiveScore Competition to come to the FIVE studio #AD
1:05; – Intro
2:04; – Johnny Evans’ performance v Burnley
3:45; – United just needed to win
7:09; – Top 5 issues at United
10:50; – Not enough recovery time
13:55; – United’s poor recruitment
15:35; – Where does Mount Go?
17:11; – Ownership Issue at the club
20:13; – is ten Hag is an issue?
25:01; – Too much distraction at United
26:52; – United should leave the EFL Cup
29:30; – “Arsenal’s result didn’t count”
31:50; – United are treated unfairly in the VAR and media
33:10; – How the VAR should change
38:14;- Arsenal need a new striker up top
43:25; – How Man Utd fans go about getting food in the stadium
46:39; – How Son isn’t feeling the weight of the armband
47:53; – Joel says Man City have not even reached their peak.
50:41; – Is there a droppable player in the Man City squad?
52:04; – Jarrod Bowen interview coming out 26th September
54:22; – Joel asks Ste & Ash to admit that Liverpool are back
55:28; – Chelsea’s gruesome fixture list coming up
1:00:15; – Do Chelsea need leadership in their team?
1:01:49; – Will Pochettino survive until Christmas?
1:02:05; – Newcastle SLAP Sheffield Utd 8-0
1:05:32; – is Isak the best number 9 outside of Haaland?
1:07:38; – A look at the current PL standings
1:08:46; – LiveScore 6 predictions for this weekend
