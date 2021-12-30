The 15 BEST Goals from 2021 – Vote for your Goal of the Year!

The best Bundesliga goals 2021!

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

The Bundesliga stars treated us to some extraordinary goals in 2021. Acrobatic bicycle kicks, record-breaking longshots, cheeky backheels and breathtaking solo runs have delighted us this year. We’ve put together the best of them, featuring Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Marcel Sabitzer & Co. Now it’s your turn – vote for your Goal of the Year 2021 by hashtagging the scorer’s name in the comments!

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:

https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel provides exclusive content for fans of Germany’s top league from all around the world that can’t be found anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!