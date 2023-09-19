Ten Hag Behind Closed Doors | Special Guest Dean Holden | Charlton Exit

Ten Hag behind closed doors? Steve McClaren’s Dutch accent?! Welcome back to the FIVE YouTube channel! Today, Ashley Williams and Stephen Howson are back with another episode and are joined by special guest former Charlton Manager Dean Holden. Ste, Ash and Dean discuss what it is like managing against Ten Hag. What is the Manchester United Boss like behind closed doors? Did Steve McClaren try a Dutch accent? Have Ste & Ash finally settled on a title for their show? Dean Holden talks about his career at Charlton, being a player himself, and who did he have a feud with? Also, they give their thoughts and predictions on the upcoming Premier League fixtures & much more! Don’t forget to Like, share, comment, hit subscribe and make sure you click the first bell!

0:00; – Intro

4:28; – benefits of blending ex players with fans on shows

7:15; – Dean on debuting young players

11:50; – “losing is part of the game”

14:05; – how hard is it for managers to deal with the owners and the board of a new club

17:20; – Managers should be able to do their jobs at clubs

22:03; – The worst thing for any new manager is the owner

28:08; – Dean Holden talks on being an ex player and feud he had with the Newport manager

31:50; – Dean Holden talks on the day with Ash where players came for a mock play

35:20; – Dean Holden talks on Pochettino needing time at Chelsea

36:21; – If there’s a chance to frame a striker for a red would you do it?

41:55; – If you could build around one Under 25 player who would it be?

44:48; – Can Ash explain McTominay’s lack of effort for MUFC

48:45; – Who Dean Holden think is the best PL defender

56:16; – does your philosophy change depending on the club you’re at?

59:30; – Ash on man management from football managers

1:03:22; – Outro

