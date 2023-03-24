SYMPATHY for Ukraine but we must BEAT them I Southgate and Pickford preview England v Ukraine

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 INTRO

0:15 GS: why no more players called up after Reece James injury?

0:55 GS: Luke Shaw stayed despite being suspended

1:35 GS: Jordan Henderson back after illness

1:55 GS: Bellingham and Phillips etc? they’re all good

2:30 GS: crucial game – need another three points

2:50 JP: massive win in Italy and another marker for us as a team

3:45 GS: thoughts on Ukraine and their difficult situation

4:10 GS: huge sympathy with Ukraine

4:30 GS: Ivan Toney? he’s been good an in our thoughts but priority is to win the game

5:00 GS: 50th win in Italy? now want to make it 51 – past is irrelevant

5:43 GS: gave away too much in second half v Italy – and first half

6:55 JP: spoken to Mykolenko? great lad

7: 40 GS: play reverse fixture in Ukraine?

8:10 JP: worried about Everton charges?

