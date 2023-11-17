UEFA European Qualifier Highlights Show – 21 November 2023

UEFA European Qualifier Highlights International football highlights from the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Brazil vs Argentina Full Match – Conmebol | 21 November 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA European Qualifier Highlights Show – 19 November 2023 1.1K icon Watch LaterAdded North Macedonia vs England Full Match – European Qualifiers 2024 | 20 November 2023 649 icon Watch LaterAdded Ukraine vs Italy Full Match – European Qualifiers 2024 | 20 November 2023 607 icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA European Qualifier Highlights Show – 19 November 2023 1.3K icon Watch LaterAdded English Football League – ITV | 18 November 2023 1.1K icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA European Qualifier Highlights Show – 18 November 2023 1.3K