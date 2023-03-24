A very attractive and strong team | Thomas Tuchels first FC Bayern interview

The newly appointed coach of FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel, provides insight into his decision to join the club and his perspective on the team. Tuchel praises FC Bayern’s impressive history as one of Europe’s most successful clubs, highlighting the current team’s attractiveness and strength. He shares his coaching approach, emphasizing the importance of quickly adapting to the team’s dynamics. Tuchel also reflects on his past experiences playing against FC Bayern, acknowledging their reputation as a top-tier opponent.

