Switzerland v Spain Full Match – Euro 2020 | 2 July 2021

Switzerland v Spain – Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the first quarter-final at Saint Petersburg Stadium, as both sides face each other after progressing in two thrilling round-of-16 clashes that both needed extra time. Spain threw away a 3-1 lead with just five minutes to go in their previous fixture against Croatia, before finally winning the game 5-3 thanks to two quick goals from Alvaro Morata and Mike Oyarzabal. The Swiss beat favourites France 5-4 on penalties after also coming back from 3-1 down in their last-16 tie. Commentary by Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon