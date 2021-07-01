Home International Games Euro 2020 Belgium v Italy Full Match – Euro 2020 | 2 July 2021
Belgium v Italy Full Match – Euro 2020 | 2 July 2021
Switzerland v Spain Full Match – Euro 2020 | 2 July 2021

Belgium v Italy Full Match – Euro 2020 | 2 July 2021

Belgium v Italy – Coverage of the second quarter-final, which takes place at Fußball Arena München. Belgium eliminated holders Portugal in the previous round thanks to a fine strike by Thorgan Hazard and a solid defensive display to withstand heavy pressure in the second half, and they will now be looking to banish memories of their shock defeat at the hands of Wales at this stage of the 2016 tournament. The Italians were also made to work hard in the last 16, with extra-time goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina helping the Azzurri to the win over Austria, despite them conceding their first goal in 12 matches shortly after through Sasa Kalajdzic’s header

