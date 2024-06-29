Switzerland v Italy Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 29 June 2024

Gary Lineker presents full match replay coverage from the knockout stages of Euro 2024 as reigning champions Italy continue the defence of their crown against unbeaten Switzerland. Italy qualified for the last 16 as runners-up in Group B after beating Albania but losing to Spain and drawing with Croatia. Switzerland did not lose in the group stage as they finished second to Germany, having drawn with both the hosts and Scotland and defeating Hungary. This is the fifth time the two nations have met at a major tournament, with Italy triumphing in the last two, including a 3-0 win in the group stage of Euro 2020 on their way to winning the title. Commentary comes from Steve Bower and Danny Murphy.

