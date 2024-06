Would anything other than reaching the final be a failure for England? Where are we most likely to see a surprise in the Round of 16? Can Kevin De Bruyne produce a masterclass to upset the French?

Gary, Alan and Micah look through all 8 games to kick off the knockout rounds to see where they will be won or lost and give their predictions on who will make the quarter-finals.

