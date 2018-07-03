Sweden vs Switzerland – Full Match Replay | World Cup 2018 – Last 16 | BBC One

BBC Match of the Day – Sweden vs Switzerland
Gary Lineker hosts live coverage of the round-of-16 game in St Petersburg between Sweden and Switzerland. Commentary is provided by Simon Brotherton and Mark Lawrenson.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.