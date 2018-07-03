England v Colombia – Full Match Replay | World Cup 2018 – Last 16 | itv1

Intro

FIFA World Cup 2018: England v Colombia

England will look to star man Harry Kane as their talisman as they take on a Colombia side who are just finding form after a shaky start. Presented by Mark Pougatch.

 

Part 1

 

Continue:

