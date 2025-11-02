Sunday Supplement – 2 November 2025

► Subscribe to Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

Sunday Supplement, hosted by Dharmesh Sheth, welcomes Dominic King, Charlie Wyett and Carl Anka to discuss the back pages of the papers. Liverpool finally got back to winning ways against Aston Villa, winning 2-0 at Anfield after a run of four straight losses in the Premier League and six defeats in seven across all competitions. The crew discuss Mohamed Salah scoring his 250th goal for the reds and what the crucial win means to Arne Slot and his side.

00:00

02:50 Crisis over?

07:30 Allison’s importance

10:00 Arne Slot’s future

