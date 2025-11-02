Sunday Supplement – 2 November 2025
Arsenal Bench CAM | Burnley v Arsenal | EPL
Sunday Supplement – 2 November 2025
► Subscribe to Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports
Sunday Supplement, hosted by Dharmesh Sheth, welcomes Dominic King, Charlie Wyett and Carl Anka to discuss the back pages of the papers. Liverpool finally got back to winning ways against Aston Villa, winning 2-0 at Anfield after a run of four straight losses in the Premier League and six defeats in seven across all competitions. The crew discuss Mohamed Salah scoring his 250th goal for the reds and what the crucial win means to Arne Slot and his side.
00:00
02:50 Crisis over?
07:30 Allison’s importance
10:00 Arne Slot’s future
#football #premierleague #League
MMA: https://bit.ly/SkySportsMMA
Netball: https://bit.ly/SkySportsNetball
NFL: https://bit.ly/SkySportsNFL
Rugby League: https://bit.ly/SkySportsRugbyLeague
Rugby Union: https://bit.ly/SkySportsRugbyUnion
Tennis: https://bit.ly/SkySportsTennis
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysports
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysports/
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysports
► X: https://x.com/skysports
►Website: https://www.skysports.com
► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage