Arsenal Bench CAM | Burnley v Arsenal | EPL

We made it nine consecutive wins in all competitions with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor, and you can see Mikel Arteta’s reactions to the key moments with Bench Cam.

Viktor Gyokeres scored his sixth Arsenal goal to get us off the mark before starting the move which led to Declan Rice netting our second, which led to us finishing the weekend six points clear at the top of the league.

Enjoy highlights, training, behind the scenes and documentaries to get closer to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Kim Little, Declan Rice, Beth Mead, Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White, Stina Blackstenius and more.

Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel: https://arsn.al/youtube

Follow us on Facebook: https://arsn.al/facebook

Follow us on X: https://arsn.al/twitter

Follow us on Instagram: https://arsn.al/instagram

Follow us on TikTok: https://arsn.al/tiktok