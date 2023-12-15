STILL THE BEST? 🔝 Xabi Alonso

Master coach Xabi Aloso gives an insight into his work in Leverkusen

In this exclusive interview, Bayer Leverkusen’s star coach talks about the signings of Alejandro Grimaldo, Victor Boniface and Granit Xhaka and the role that their knowledge of the game has played. We also find out whether he enjoys playing or coaching more, and whether he is still the best passer in the team. What surprised you the most from the interview? Let us know in the comments.

