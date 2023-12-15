PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Fulham (H)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Fulham to St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/NUFC

Facebook 👉 https://www.facebook.com/newcastleunited

Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nufc/?hl=en

TikTok 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@nufc?

Website 👉 https://www.nufc.co.uk/