Home Pre-match Press conference: Iraola issues injury update and previews Luton visit

Press conference: Iraola issues injury update and previews Luton visit

Press conference: Iraola issues injury update and previews Luton visit
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fixtures Schedule, Squad Quality l Jürgen Klopps Preview | Liverpool vs Man United

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

AFC Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola looks ahead to the visit of Luton Town to Vitality Stadium on Saturday, discussing team news and the recent good form.
__________________________________________________________________________
Don’t forget to listen to the Official AFC Bournemouth Podcast in full with all the episodes available on all podcast platforms and YouTube ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDSAlkBZMWj5hSPRzQX5pTLgzdAfftmIU
___________________________________________________________________________
🐦 X: https://twitter.com/afcbournemouth
📲 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/afcbournemouth
📸 INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/afcb/
💻 WEBSITE: https://www.afcb.co.uk/

Previous Video
STILL THE BEST? 🔝 Xabi Alonso

STILL THE BEST? 🔝 Xabi Alonso

Next Video
Fixtures Schedule, Squad Quality l Jürgen Klopps Preview | Liverpool vs Man United

Fixtures Schedule, Squad Quality l Jürgen Klopps Preview | Liverpool vs Man United

Related videos

Top