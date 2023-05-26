Steve Parish on The Current State of Football, Super League, Man City Charges, & More | The Overlap

Welcome to a brand-new episode of The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, where we are joined by Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish for the final instalment of our visit to the club.

Get ready for a passionate discussion about the current state of English football and the complexities of running a football club.

No stone is left unturned as we delve into some of the most pressing topics in football. First on the agenda, is the contentious subject of Project Big Picture where he shares his thoughts on the controversial proposal that aimed to restructure English football.

Steve offers us a fascinating glimpse into the world of Crystal Palace. He sheds light on the challenges and rewards that come with being at the helm of a Premier League club. He also speaks about Aleksander Čeferin the President of UEFA and how football organisations like his are affecting the future of the game for clubs like Palace.

We couldn’t ignore the proposed European Super League that sent shockwaves through the entire footballing world. Steve offers his take on this seismic event and provides an unique perspective on the ramifications it would have had on the footballing landscape.

One of the most significant debates in English football revolves around the financial gap between the so-called “big clubs” and the rest of the Premier League. Steve shares his views and sheds light on the impact this has on the league and the clubs that operate outside the elite.

The EFL is a vital component of the football pyramid and has faced its fair share of financial challenges. Steve advocates for the Premier League to step up and support the lower divisions, emphasising the importance of fairness in football at all levels.

Finally, we tackle Manchester City’s Premier League charges and the consequence these allegations have on City from an owner’s perspective.

Join us for this brilliant conversation covering the big topics that affect everyone in football.

00:00 – 03:22 Project Big Picture

03:22 – 10:54 European Super League & Ceferin

10:05 -15.21 The Premier League & EFL and regulation

15.21 – 27:28 How money is distributed between the leagues

27:28 – 29:04 Man City charges

29:04 – 33:30 How will a regulator help teams like Palace

33:30 – 36:40 Conclusion

