Home TV Show News and Interviews We travel with a sure result and intention to win the game. | PEP GUARDIOLA | Atletico vs Man City

We travel with a sure result and intention to win the game. | PEP GUARDIOLA | Atletico vs Man City

We travel with a sure result and intention to win the game. | PEP GUARDIOLA | Atletico vs Man City
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Split Deciders, Derbies and 24 Goals! | Matchweek 33 Round-Up | cinch Premiership

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Pep Guardiola has revealed Ruben Dias will travel with the squad to Madrid ahead of the quarter-final second leg against Atleti on Wednesday evening.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
The Analysis Show premier league

The Analysis Show – 12 April 2022

Next Video
Split Deciders, Derbies and 24 Goals! | Matchweek 33 Round-Up | cinch Premiership

Split Deciders, Derbies and 24 Goals! | Matchweek 33 Round-Up | cinch Premiership

Related videos

Top