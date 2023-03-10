Spezia v Inter Full Match – Serie A | 10 March 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Arsenal’s last-minute winners goals so far Next Video Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham: Who should Real Madrid prioritize? | ESPN FC Extra Time Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United v Real Betis Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 9 March 2023 3.8K icon Watch LaterAdded AEK Larnaca v West Ham United Full Match – Europa Conference League | 9 March 2023 1.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Sporting CP v Arsenal Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 9 March 2023 2.3K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:15 Nigeria’s top strikers face off in Naples | Promo | Round 26 | Serie A 2022/23 9.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 March 2023 2.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 March 2023 3.6K