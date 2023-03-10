Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham: Who should Real Madrid prioritize? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On today’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time the crew discuss…
0:00 Mbappe or Bellingham: Who should Real Madrid prioritize?
0:54 Which current player from your former club would you like to chat with?
3:18 What did you get with your first football paycheck?
7:02 What do you miss the most about your playing days?
8:50 Do all goalkeepers yell at their teammates?
10:32 Who would you have liked to play with in your career?
11:06 Best Premier League rivalry?
12:23 The most honest manager you player for?
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC