Home TV Show Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham: Who should Real Madrid prioritize? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham: Who should Real Madrid prioritize? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham: Who should Real Madrid prioritize? | ESPN FC Extra Time
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Back To Winning Ways 💪✅ | Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis | Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

On today’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time the crew discuss…

0:00 Mbappe or Bellingham: Who should Real Madrid prioritize?
0:54 Which current player from your former club would you like to chat with?
3:18 What did you get with your first football paycheck?
7:02 What do you miss the most about your playing days?
8:50 Do all goalkeepers yell at their teammates?
10:32 Who would you have liked to play with in your career?
11:06 Best Premier League rivalry?
12:23 The most honest manager you player for?

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
serie a full match

Spezia v Inter Full Match – Serie A | 10 March 2023

Next Video
Back To Winning Ways 💪✅ | Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis | Highlights

Back To Winning Ways 💪✅ | Man Utd 4-1 Real Betis | Highlights

Related videos

Top