SO happy for Harry Kane – he was DOMINANT tonight! | Gareth Southgate | Italy 1-2 England

England manager Gareth Southgate reacts to the 2-1 win over Italy and Harry Kane breaking the goalscoring record for his country.

TIMESTAMPS –

00:00 Intro

01:18 Kane’s overall performance was outstanding and he dominated, to break record in manner he did given recent history shows his character and so happy for him

02:32 Kane addressed the players but can’t remember what he said, it’ll be on a video because everything is bloody videos these days!

03:09 We showed two sides of us, had great control in first half and should have buried the game but if you start any half like you start the second you’ll be in trouble

04:37 Have to think about squad, we have to get a result at Wembley now

05:43 Naivety not putting ball out before Shaw red? I think that’s fair, there were counter-attacks the other way which were obvious yellows but no point saying much now

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#England #ThreeLions #Football