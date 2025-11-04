Sir David Beckham knighted as King Charles honours former Manchester United and England star

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

David Beckham has been knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle for services to sport and charity.

The 50-year-old former Manchester United midfielder and England captain was formally honoured during a ceremony on Tuesday after receiving the distinction in the King’s Birthday Honours this summer.

Sir David’s wife Victoria, the Spice Girl turned fashion designer, joined him at the ceremony, and is now known as Lady Beckham.

“It’s a very proud day for us as a family,” said the football star, who has described himself as a “huge royalist”.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #davidbeckham

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsnews

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsNews

► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage