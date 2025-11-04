MATCH PREVIEW | Pep calls Haaland ‘world class and incredibly humble’ | Man City v Borussia Dortmund

Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on Erling Haaland ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The City boss named Haaland as one of his captains for this season during the summer, and explained at his Tuesday press conference why the Norwegian is so important to the team not only on the pitch, but off it as well.

“It’s difficult to find a real world class player who is incredibly humble and thinking what is best for the team,” said Guardiola.

“I know he wants to score goals, but I have the feeling he always wants what is best for the team. And that is difficult to find.

“He has this ability, talent, kindness, whatever you want to say. Of course he has to score goals, that’s the best way to help us, that is perfectly clear, but he signed a contract for 10 years and he is involved in many things. We will be there.”

