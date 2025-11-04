What kind of reception will Trent Alexander-Arnold receive tonight at Anfield? | #SkySportsFC

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to Anfield with Real Madrid on Tuesday for the first time since leaving Liverpool last summer.

Jody Morris spoke with a number of Liverpool supporters about the defender’s return to the stadium where he spent the majority of his career playing at.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #liverpool

00:00 – Trent will be hoping to feature for Real Madrid in their Champions League clash

05:15 – Liverpool says he’d boo to create hostile atmosphere

08:10 – Slot comments on Trent

08:40 – Jody Morris on Trent return reception

09:54 – Arsenal fans says Liverpool reaction is ‘unbelieveable’

12:10 – Liverpool fan thinks Trent won’t start

15:40 – Abigail Rudkin says she will boo Trent

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre



More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsnews

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsNews

► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage