What kind of reception will Trent Alexander-Arnold receive tonight at Anfield? | #SkySportsFC
What kind of reception will Trent Alexander-Arnold receive tonight at Anfield? | #SkySportsFC
Sir David Beckham knighted as King Charles honours former Manchester United and England star

What kind of reception will Trent Alexander-Arnold receive tonight at Anfield? | #SkySportsFC

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to Anfield with Real Madrid on Tuesday for the first time since leaving Liverpool last summer.

Jody Morris spoke with a number of Liverpool supporters about the defender’s return to the stadium where he spent the majority of his career playing at.

00:00 – Trent will be hoping to feature for Real Madrid in their Champions League clash
05:15 – Liverpool says he’d boo to create hostile atmosphere
08:10 – Slot comments on Trent
08:40 – Jody Morris on Trent return reception
09:54 – Arsenal fans says Liverpool reaction is ‘unbelieveable’
12:10 – Liverpool fan thinks Trent won’t start
15:40 – Abigail Rudkin says she will boo Trent

