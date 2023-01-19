Should Tottenham sell Kane & Son then replace Conte? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas, Steve Nicol, Craig Burley and Frank Leboeuf answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Stevie needed Craig to find him in the woods

4:14 More likely, Man City winning the league or Stevie getting lost in the woods again?

4:30 Should Tottenham blow up the team and get a new manager?

5:57 More impressive comeback, Man City or Real Madrid?

6:37 How would Stevie handle benching Lloris?

7:42 Start, bench of sell: Conte, Mourinho & Tuchel

8:48 Is Rudiger the new Maguire?

10:21 What was training like?

