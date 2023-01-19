Home Post-match Reaction and Interview Should Tottenham sell Kane & Son then replace Conte? | ESPN FC Extra Time

We have to BUY experience! | Antonio Conte | Man City 4 Spurs 2

Dan Thomas, Steve Nicol, Craig Burley and Frank Leboeuf answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Stevie needed Craig to find him in the woods
4:14 More likely, Man City winning the league or Stevie getting lost in the woods again?
4:30 Should Tottenham blow up the team and get a new manager?
5:57 More impressive comeback, Man City or Real Madrid?
6:37 How would Stevie handle benching Lloris?
7:42 Start, bench of sell: Conte, Mourinho & Tuchel
8:48 Is Rudiger the new Maguire?
10:21 What was training like?

