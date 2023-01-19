We have to BUY experience! | Antonio Conte | Man City 4 Spurs 2

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says his side would not have lost against Man City if they had more experience in the team. Spurs were 2-0 up at half-time and Conte says the club need to buy more experience over time.
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Intro
00:30 Last few weeks, bad first half good second half, reversed today
00:55 Have to analyse the game
01:08 Played much better today than last season
01:48 We were brave to press high and we scored from this
02:08 At 2-2 we had a massive chance to score
02:35 To concede four goals in one half is not good
02:52 First half in my career that my team conceded so many goals
03:31 Dealing with individual errors?
03:56 We are not so lucky because we are making many mistakes
04:24 We have to continue to work
04:34 With more experience you don’t lose this game
04:45 You don’t buy experience… well you could buy experience!
05:32 I don’t put the mistakes on my players
06:24 Performances against Arsenal and City, the team has played football and created chances
06:58 Maybe we have lost solidity defensively this season
07:54 Is this the most difficult moment of your career?
08:56 I am an animal, because I’m really focused
09:15 This is a different situation to Inter, Juve, Chelsea
