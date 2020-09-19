Home TV Show News and Interviews Sergio Reguilón Interview – Tottenham Hotspur new signing
Sergio Reguilón Interview – Tottenham Hotspur new signing
Tottenham delighted to announce the signing of Sergio Reguilón from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old left-back has signed a contract with the Club until 2025 and will wear the number 3 shirt.

