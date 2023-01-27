Sean Dyche expected to be appointed Everton manager today

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Sean Dyche is expected to be appointed Everton manager on Friday.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Dyche both held talks with the club on Thursday, with the former spotted in London for negotiations with the Everton board.

But it seems the former Burnley manager has won the race to succeed Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

On Thursday night, Bielsa – who was Farhad Moshiri’s first-choice option to replace Lampard, had a long meeting with the Toffees owner.

