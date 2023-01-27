Home Leagues Premier League - EPL LIVE – Transfer Talk

LIVE – Transfer Talk

LIVE – Transfer Talk
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Sean Dyche expected to be appointed Everton manager today

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Join us live as Jo Wilson, James Savundra, Harriet Prior & Flex discuss the latest transfer news.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #TransferTalk

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Pitchside For Rashfords UNREAL Goal 🥶 | Forest 0-3 Man Utd | Access All Areas 🎫

Pitchside For Rashfords UNREAL Goal 🥶 | Forest 0-3 Man Utd | Access All Areas 🎫

Next Video
Sean Dyche expected to be appointed Everton manager today

Sean Dyche expected to be appointed Everton manager today

Related videos

Top