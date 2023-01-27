Real Madrid 3-1 Atlético de Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | Copa del Rey

Real Madrid are in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey after beating Atlético de Madrid (Real Madrid 3-1 Atlético de Madrid). Enjoy the highlights of a magical night at the Santiago Bernabéu. Carlo Ancelotti’s team came from behind to win the derby after falling behind early at the Santiago Bernabéu and won the match in extra time. Álvaro Morata gave Atlético the lead in the first half before Rodrygo’s equalizer in the second half caused an eruption of celebrations at the Bernabéu with a solo goal. Captain Karim Benzema then scored to make it 2-1 at the very end of the first period of extra time, before Vini Jr. added a goal of his own to make it 3-1 and seal the win.

#CopaDelRey

