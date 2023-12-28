SAINTS CLOSE GAP AGAIN! | Southampton v Plymouth Argyle extended highlights

Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos! Previous Video LAZIO-FROSINONE 3-1 | HIGHLIGHTS | Castellanos turns the game on its head | Serie A 2023/24 Next Video NAPOLI-MONZA 0-0 | HIGHLIGHTS | Champions held to a draw | Serie A 2023/24 Related videos icon10:35 EIGHT POINTS CLEAR! | Cardiff City v Leicester City extended highlights 38.3K icon09:32 BAGGIES BOUNCE WHITES! | West Brom v Leeds United extended highlights 22.5K icon10:06 INCREDIBLE COMEBACK! | Oxford United v Derby County extended highlights 16.5K icon09:45 FIVE STAR NOTTS! | Notts County v Morecambe extended highlights 10.5K icon03:17 GENOA-INTER 1-1 | HIGHLIGHTS | Inter pegged back by heroic Genoa | Serie A 2023/24 340K icon03:20 LAZIO-FROSINONE 3-1 | HIGHLIGHTS | Castellanos turns the game on its head | Serie A 2023/24 145K