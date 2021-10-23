Home Leagues Serie A Round 11 here we go! | Preview – Round 11 | Serie A 2021/22

Round 11 here we go! | Preview – Round 11 | Serie A 2021/22

Round 11 here we go! | Preview – Round 11 | Serie A 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

“We’ve Regained That Winning Mentality” Brendan Rodgers | Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Time for Round 11! | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
carabao-cup-logo

Carabao cup Highlights – 29 October 2021

Next Video
“We’ve Regained That Winning Mentality” Brendan Rodgers | Leicester City vs. Arsenal

“We’ve Regained That Winning Mentality” Brendan Rodgers | Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Related videos

Top