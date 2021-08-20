Romelu Lukaku Extended Interview with Skysports
Romelu Lukaku Extended Interview with Skysports
Romelu Lukaku chats to Geoff Shreeves in this extended interview. Lukaku discusses his time playing in Italy, and how the timing is perfect for a return to Chelsea and the Premier League. Lukaku also discusses his history in the Premier League, his mental struggles when he left Chelsea in 2014, and his friendship with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.