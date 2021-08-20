Home TV Show News and Interviews Romelu Lukaku Extended Interview with Skysports
Romelu Lukaku Extended Interview with Skysports
Up next

Real Betis v Cadiz Full Match – La Liga | 20 August 2021

Romelu Lukaku chats to Geoff Shreeves in this extended interview. Lukaku discusses his time playing in Italy, and how the timing is perfect for a return to Chelsea and the Premier League. Lukaku also discusses his history in the Premier League, his mental struggles when he left Chelsea in 2014, and his friendship with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

