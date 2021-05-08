Real Madrid vs Sevilla Full Match – La Liga | 9 May 2021

You have already reported this video.

A late Eden Hazard goal earned a point for Real Madrid against Sevilla as the defending champions were denied top spot in La Liga.

Toni Kroos’ shot in the 94th minute deflected in off Hazard as Real levelled for a second time to go two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Fernando put Sevilla ahead midway through the first half after slotting in from Ivan Rakitic’s knock-down.

Substitute Marco Asensio equalised for Real before Rakitic scored a penalty.

Rakitic’s spot-kick came after Eder Militao was penalised for a handball following a video assistant referee review, but only after Karim Benzema had been brought down in the penalty area at the opposite end by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou during a frantic few minutes.