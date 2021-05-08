Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Ian Wright: Home Truths | BBC
Ian Wright: Home Truths | BBC
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Full Match – La Liga | 9 May 2021

Ian Wright: Home Truths | BBC

Ian Wright: Home Truths
Footballer Ian Wright shares his own story and investigates what effect growing up in a psychologically abusive and violent home has on children in the UK.

