English Football League Highlights – ITV | October 6, 2022
Benfica v Paris Saint Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
RB Leipzig v Celtic Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
FASTEST players to score 3 Premier League hat-tricks ft. Erling Haaland
UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – BT Sport | 5 October 2022
Manchester City v København Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
Chelsea v Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
Home
Leagues
Premier League
La Liga
Scottish Premiership
Championship
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
10:39
FASTEST players to score 3 Premier League hat-tricks ft. Erling Haaland
06:33
Erik ten Hag says that Cristiano Ronaldo is happy | Not playing at Man City has no bearing on future
13:42
Virgil van Dijk says Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to criticism in the right way
08:41
HOW THE DERBY WAS WON | Man City 6-3 Man Utd | THE CINEMATIC STORY OF AN INCREDIBLE DERBY WIN!
LaLiga Highlights Show – 4 October 2022
Real Madrid v Osasuna Full Match – La Liga | 2 October 2022
Mallorca v Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 1 October 2022
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 1 October 2022
27:39
Celtic Fightback To Remain Two Points Clear | Premiership Matchweek 8 Round Up | cinch SPFL
28:16
St. Mirren Hand Celtic First Loss Of The Season | Premiership Matchweek 7 Round Up | cinch SPFL
04:59
St. Mirren 2-0 Celtic | Celtic Suffer First League Loss In One Year | cinch Premiership
05:42
Motherwell 0-3 Hearts | Shankland & Forrest Goals Move Hearts Up To 3rd | cinch Premiership
English Football League Highlights – ITV | October 6, 2022
02:02
Baggies WOES continue! 📉 | Preston 1-0 West Brom | Championship Highlights
02:06
Allsop saves CONTROVERSIAL last minute penalty! 😲 | Cardiff 1-0 Blackburn | Championship Highlights
01:58
The PERFECT start for Slaven Bilic! | Stoke 0-4 Watford | Championship Highlights
03:29
Juventus-Bologna 3-0 | Juve’s strikers in full swing: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23
03:27
Atalanta-Fiorentina 1-0 | Lookman wins it for Atalanta: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23
03:29
Sampdoria-Monza 0-3 | Monza continue their winning streak: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23
03:23
Lecce-Cremonese 1-1 | The sides split the points in Lecce: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23
Bundesliga Highlights Show – 4 October 2022
02:04
Eintracht Frankfurt – Union Berlin 2-0 | Highlights | Matchday 8 – Bundesliga 2022/23
02:04
FC Schalke 04 – FC Augsburg 2-3 | Highlights | Matchday 8 – Bundesliga 2022/23
02:04
Hertha Berlin – TSG Hoffenheim 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 8 – Bundesliga 2022/23
Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 4 October 2022
Paris Saint Germain v Nice Full Match – Ligue 1 | 1 October 2022
Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 21 September 2022
Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 13 September 2022
Cup Games
UEFA Champions League – UCL
Europa League
Europa Conference League
FA Cup
EFL Cup
Copa del Rey
Coppa Italia
Coupe de la Ligue
DFB Pokal
UEFA Super Cup
Italian Super Cup
Scottish Cup
Benfica v Paris Saint Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
RB Leipzig v Celtic Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – BT Sport | 5 October 2022
06:33
Erik ten Hag says that Cristiano Ronaldo is happy | Not playing at Man City has no bearing on future
Sheriff v Manchester United Full Match – UEFA Europa League | 15 September 2022
06:23
RFS v Hearts (0-2) | Jambos Kickstart European Campaign | Europa Conference League Highlights
05:49
Silkeborg v West Ham (2-3) | Hammers Hold On To Win In Denmark | Europa Conference League Highlights
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Highlights Show – BT Sport | 15 September 2022
Silkeborg v West Ham United Full Match – UEFA Europa Conference League | 15 September 2022
06:23
RFS v Hearts (0-2) | Jambos Kickstart European Campaign | Europa Conference League Highlights
05:49
Silkeborg v West Ham (2-3) | Hammers Hold On To Win In Denmark | Europa Conference League Highlights
25:56
🏆Liverpools Journey to Winning The Emirates FA Cup 2021-22
07:23
The 𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 Goals From The 2021-22 Season | Screamers From Kane, Armstrong & Olise 🚀
03:47
Chelsea 3-2 Manchester City | Sam Kerr Double Seals FA Cup Victory | FA Cup Highlights
26:27
Final Highlights Show | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22
Carabao Cup Highlights – ITV | 24 August 2022
20:40
LIVE! Carabao Cup Second Round Draw! 🏆
16:41
We Have To Wait On Last-Minute Decisions On Thiago and N’Golo | Tottenham v Chelsea | Carabao Cup
00:55
EFL postpones Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup tie due to Covid cases
07:53
RESUMEN | Real Betis Balompié 1-1 (5-4) Valencia CF | Copa del Rey | Final
04:42
RESUMEN | Athletic Club 1-1 Valencia CF | Copa del Rey | Semifinales (ida)
04:42
RESUMEN | Real Sociedad 0-4 Real Betis | Copa del Rey | Cuartos de final
Athletic Club v Real Madrid Full Match – Copa del Rey | 3 February 2022
03:32
Juventus 2-4 Inter | Inter Win the Coppa Italia! | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22
Juventus v Inter Full Match – Coppa Italia | 11 May 2022
01:20
Road to the final | Inter | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22
01:20
Road to the final | Juventus | Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2021/22
Paris Saint Germain v Nice Full Match – Coupe de France | 31 January 2022
Monaco vs Paris Saint Germain Full Match – Premier League | 19 May 2021
Paris Saint Germain vs Angers SCO Full Match – Coupe de France | 21 April 2021
Paris Saint Germain vs Lille Full Madrid – Coupe de France | 17 March 2021
Viktoria Köln v FC Bayern München Full Match – DFB Pokal | 31 August 2022
02:57
Bayer fails to beat KSC! | Bayer Leverkusen vs. Karlsruher SC 1-2 | Highlights | DFB-Pokal 2. Round
03:08
1860 Munich surprises S04 | 1860 München vs. Schalke 04 1-0 | Highlights | DFB-Pokal 2. Round
03:08
Home Win against BVB! | FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 | Highlights | DFB-Pokal Achtelfinale
02:00
HIGHLIGHTS | Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt | UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt Full Match – UEFA Super Cup | 10 August 2022
Chelsea vs Villarreal Full Match – UEFA Super Cup 2021 | 11 August 2021
Chelsea vs Villarreal Preview – UEFA Super Cup 2021 | 11 August 2021
03:45
Inter 2-1 Juventus | A last-second winner by Alexis Sanchez! | Supercoppa Frecciarossa 2022
Inter v Juventus Full Match – Super Cup | 12 January 2022
Juventus vs Napoli Full Match – Supercoppa Italiana | 20 January 2021
Juventus vs Lazio Full Match – Super Cup Italia 2019 | 22 December 2019
06:10
Ross County 1-4 Celtic | The Hoops Preserve Unbeaten Run | Premier Sports Cup
06:11
Rangers 3-1 Queen of the South | Arfield Brace Secures Comfortable Win | Premier Sports Cup
BBC Sportscene – 21 May 2022
06:39
HIGHLIGHTS | Rangers 2-0 Hearts | van Bronckhorsts side end Scottish Cup wait with extra time win
Full Match Replay
Highlights and TV Show
BBC Match of the day MOTD
Review Show
Highlights (Spoiler Alert)
Highlights (UK Only)
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 2 October 2022
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 1 October 2022
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 18 September 2022
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 17 September 2022
English Football League Highlights – ITV | October 6, 2022
UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – BT Sport | 5 October 2022
UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – 4 October 2022
UEFA Champions League Tonight – BT Sport | 4 October 2022
02:11
Foxes Stun Forest | Leicester City 4 Nottingham Forest 0 | Premier League Highlights
02:04
Eintracht Frankfurt – Union Berlin 2-0 | Highlights | Matchday 8 – Bundesliga 2022/23
02:04
FC Schalke 04 – FC Augsburg 2-3 | Highlights | Matchday 8 – Bundesliga 2022/23
02:04
Hertha Berlin – TSG Hoffenheim 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 8 – Bundesliga 2022/23
01:56
Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk (2-1) | Vini Jr runs the show again | Champions League Highlights
02:10
Juventus v Maccabi Haifa (3-1) | Check out the Ángel Di María assist | Champions League Highlights
01:53
Sevilla v Dortmund (1-4) | Jude Bellingham leads his side to victory | Champions League Highlights
04:50
Benfica v PSG (1-1) | Lionel Messi scores a stunner! | Champions League Highlights
News and Interviews
Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
Intro
Benfica v Paris Saint Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
RB Leipzig v Celtic Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – BT Sport | 5 October 2022
Manchester City v København Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
Chelsea v Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022
01:56
Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk (2-1) | Vini Jr runs the show again | Champions League Highlights
